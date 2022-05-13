(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that Thursday evening’s severe weather has resulted in prolonged outages for more than 6,000 REA service accounts. They say the storm caused damage to transmission and distribution lines across a wide swath of Runestone Electric’s service territory. Repairs involve cutting trees from lines, replacing broken poles, and splicing broken wires.
REA says that restoration efforts will continue through the weekend. They say that all of their crews are working in the field, and we have help from an overhead line contractor. Even with the added labor, members without power should prepare for a multi-day outage.
Officials say their focus will remain to address public safety concerns first, moving to our main circuits second, and then handling individual locations. REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized.
Those experiencing a power outage are asked to call REA at 1-800-473-1722.