(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that approximately 1,000 REA service accounts remain without power following powerful storms across our service territory on Monday. They say that crews will be working "all day to repair damages to the distribution system."
REA says that "the damage in Grant County is extensive and could take more than today to repair all the damage. For those without power, know that we are very concerned and doing what we can to get you back on. Thank you for your patience!"
REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized. Those experiencing a power outage that have not called in to report their outage should call REA at 1-800-473-1722.