(Alexandria, MN)--Runestone Electric Association and Alexandria Light and Power held their annual Emergency Responder Electrical Safety Seminar on Monday evening. The event showed first responders through live demonstrations the danger of electricity when responders show up on the scene following severe weather event and other dangerous situations. Law enforcement agencies, fire departments, ambulance services, towing companies, media, and other emergency service personnel were all on hand for the event.
The event is put on annually by the two local power companies.