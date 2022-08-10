(Undated)--In the State Senate District 9 Primary election, Jordan Rasmusson narrowly defeated Nathan Miller 5,738 to 5,385 in the Republican Primary election race. Rasmusson was the party endorsed candidate.
Cornel Walker on the DFL side ran unopposed. Walker and Rasmusson will face each other on November 8th in the General election.
|Republican
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Jordan Rasmusson
|5,738
|51.59%
|Nathan R Miller
|5,385
|48.41%
|Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|Candidate
|Totals
|Pct
|Cornel Walker
|3,111
|100.00%