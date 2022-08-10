Rasmusson defeats Miller in State Senate 9 Primary election

(Jordan Rasmusson picture submitted)

 Paul Battaglia

(Undated)--In the State Senate District 9 Primary election, Jordan Rasmusson narrowly defeated Nathan Miller 5,738 to 5,385 in the Republican Primary election race.  Rasmusson was the party endorsed candidate.

Cornel Walker on the DFL side ran unopposed.  Walker and Rasmusson will face each other on November 8th in the General election. 

RepublicanCandidateTotalsPct
 Jordan Rasmusson5,73851.59%
 Nathan R Miller5,38548.41%
Democratic-Farmer-LaborCandidateTotalsPct
 Cornel Walker3,111100.00%