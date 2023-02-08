(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting the spread of kindness in the area to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 14-20, 2023. Throughout the week, residents of Alexandria will see visible reminders of the Chamber’s “Commit To Kindness” initiative with flags and banners bearing the #CommitToKindness logo along Broadway Street in downtown Alexandria.
Several area businesses and agencies have recently partnered on this initiative by displaying the logo window clings or vinyl decals at their entrances or point of sale locations and incorporating into their advertising and electronic signage. Grab a cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate from your favorite local coffee shop this week and you may even find the logo on the sleeve of your cup! Horizon Public Health has also developed “Workplace Kindness and Resiliency Kits” to promote a culture of kindness in the workplace.
“Spreading kindness makes everyone feel better, including the person doing the spreading!” comments Brad Lenertz, a Chamber Board Member and administrator of the Alexandria Clinic. “Studies show that practicing kindness provides greater life satisfaction, more meaningful relationships, and better physical and mental health.”
During kindness week, everyone is encouraged to “Commit To Kindness” and join in the effort to promote, model, and spread kindness throughout our community.
PROMOTE: Consider promoting through displaying the #CommitToKindess window clings or vinyl decals at your entrance or point of sale locations, and incorporating into your advertising (website, billboards, electronic signage). Contact Lauren Johnson at marketing@alexandriamn.org for materials and logo images.
MODEL: Practice kindness as a role model to others. Even the smallest gesture can make a big impact on a colleague, employee, customer, and even complete strangers. Thank a teacher. Open the door for someone. Compliment someone’s smile. Pick up litter.
SPREAD: When you see those acts of kindness happen, spread that kindness by sharing that story on social media using the #CommitToKindness. The more we see and read about these things happening, the more it will become the norm all year long.
Committed and united in this effort, those who live, work, and play in our community will feel the prosperity of kindness!
For more information and materials please visit alexandriamn.org/committokindness, or you may contact Lauren Johnson at marketing@alexandriamn.org or call the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-763-3161.