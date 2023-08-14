(Douglas County, MN)--Some heavy rain showers pushed across the state of Minnesota over the weekend. Alexandria received 1.70 inches of rain from Sunday into early Monday.
However, a spotter between Brandon and Garfield reported a whopping 4.00 inches of rain, while Carlos is reporting 3.30 inches of rain.
Hitting the jackpot, however, was a spotter on West Lake Carlos with 5.10 inches of rain.
Other totals include:
Spicer 3.10 inches
Morris 2.92 inches
Glenwood 1.85 inches
Officials say that more showers and thunderstorms are possible for late Wednesday. A few of these cells could be on the strong to severe side.