(Undated)--Rain pushed across the state of Minnesota on Thursday night. Showers and thunderstorms were reported across central, west central, southern and northern Minnesota.
Here are the latest rainfall totals from Thursday night:
Sleepy Eye 1.68 inches
Montevideo 1.60 inches
New Ulm 1.44 inches
Crosby .90 inches
Willmar .84 inches
Alexandria .60 inches
Spicer .56 inches
Deer Creek .55 inches
Glenwood .46 inches
Carlos .44 inches
Cold Spring .43 inches
Pelican Rapids .13 inches
More rain is in the forecast for late Friday and again on Sunday.