Nice rainfall amounts reported around Minnesota Thursday night

(File photo)

(Undated)--Rain pushed across the state of Minnesota on Thursday night.  Showers and thunderstorms were reported across central, west central, southern and northern Minnesota.

Here are the latest rainfall totals from Thursday night:

Sleepy Eye 1.68 inches

Montevideo 1.60 inches

New Ulm 1.44 inches

Crosby .90 inches

Willmar .84 inches

Alexandria .60 inches

Spicer .56 inches

Deer Creek .55 inches

Glenwood .46 inches

Carlos .44 inches

Cold Spring .43 inches

Pelican Rapids .13 inches

More rain is in the forecast for late Friday and again on Sunday.

