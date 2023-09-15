(Alexandria, MN)--Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moved across Minnesota on Thursday into early Friday. Some locations picked up over 2 inches of rain in Chippewa County where 2.09 inches of rain fell at Montevideo. Also, 1.27 inches of rain fell at Ft. Ripley.
Locally, Alexandria reported .25 inches of rain. However, 7.9 miles north of Alexandria a spotter reported .49 inches of rain.
Other rainfall totals across the area include .32 inches at Carlos, .35 at Kensington, and .14 inches near Glenwood.
It was a nice rain for some locations, but much more rain is needed to help with our drought. Rain chances are expected to return by Tuesday and again on Thursday of next week.