Rain needed across Minnesota

(Courtesy: USDA/US Drought Monitor)

(St. Louis Park, MN) -- After another week with little to no rain, the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update from the U-S Drought Monitor shows that 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from eleven percent a week ago. The area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. The moderate drought area has grown from three percent last week to seven percent this week. And one percent of the state -- the southern Twin Cities metro -- is now in a severe drought. The next best chance for rain is tomorrow night (Sat) across parts of Minnesota.

