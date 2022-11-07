(Undated)--The National Weather Service says the state of Minnesota could finally see some much-needed moisture this week. Officials say a strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota into and west central Wisconsin.
Officials with the NWS say that 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely Tuesday through Thursday, with some snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
