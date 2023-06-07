(Alexandria, MN)--The City of Alexandria picked up 1.04 inches of rain overnight as a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms pushed across west central and central Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Carlos is reporting 1.02 inches as of 7 a.m., Glenwood 1.00 inches, Spicer .80 inches, Detroit Lakes .30 inches, Fergus Falls .26 inches, and Pelican Rapids .22 inches.
The National Weather Service says we could see some additional scattered rain early today (Wednesday) and again on Friday into Saturday. The area remains abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.