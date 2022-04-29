(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says that rain possibilities will be with us Friday through Sunday. Much of central and west central Minnesota could see between 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. Officials say the rain will become widespread by Friday night and gradually taper off by Sunday. Portions of southern Minnesota could reportedly see 2 inches of rain by Sunday.
In addition, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that most of the state of Minnesota is now out of a drought situation. Only a few pockets in southern and north central Minnesota are still abnormally dry.