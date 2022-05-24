(Chanhassen, MN)--For those looking ahead to the Memorial Day Weekend, we will see some rain and cool temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday before the big weekend. The National Weather Service says we will see below normal temperatures through Thursday, with rainy weather expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Here in the Alexandria area we could see .25 to .50 inch of rain through Wednesday night.
Drier and warmer weather will return for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Friday should be in the low to mid 70s across the area. Some scattered showers will be possible over the Memorial Day Weekend.