(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that clouds will be on the increase today (Friday) with chances for showers and thunderstorms for southern and parts of eastern Minnesota. They say that showers will be likely with some embedded thunderstorms on Saturday into early Sunday morning, then chances will diminish a bit for Sunday into Sunday night.
Officials say that while rainfall amounts may be highly variable, totals through the 3-day period may range from a half inch to an inch over much of central and southern Minnesota. Temperatures will become a bit cooler with the increased cloud/rain complications but still close to normal.
The region can use the rain as conditions have been very dry until the vegetation greens up around Minnesota.