Rail Safety Week is underway In Minnesota

(Courtesy: Operation Lifesaver)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Rail safety is the focus this week as part of Minnesota’s Operation Lifesaver. Executive Director Sheryl Cummings says on average about 30 people are either injured or killed in train collisions in Minnesota each year. Around 21-hundred people in North America are killed or seriously injured each year when they engage in unsafe behavior around trains and railroad tracks. Cummings says Minnesota does “a relatively good job” when it comes to rail accident prevention, but she says even one fatality is one too many.

Tags