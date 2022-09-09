(Minneapolis, MN)--Flags are at half-staff across Minnesota and the nation in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth the Second, who died Thursday at the age of 96 after spending 70 years on the British throne. Catherine Jordan with the British American Project in Minnesota says the queen was “the jewel in the crown of what it takes to keep a people whole, happy, honored, and respected.” Jordan says much can be learned from Elizabeth’s example, which included staying in London when the Germans were bombing the city nightly during World War Two and sharing in the dangers faced by British citizens. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith paid tribute as well, saying “Queen Elizabeth began her reign when women’s roles were narrowly defined, and lived her life rising above it.”
Queen dies, Minnesotans pay tribute to Elizabeth II
Mark Anthony
