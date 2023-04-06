Second Queen show added at the Xcel Energy Center

File photo of Adam Lambert and Queen. 

(St. Paul, MN)--Queen and Adam Lambert are announcing another St. Paul show.  The rock and roll legends are hitting the road for their Rhapsody Tour this fall.  They already had a concert scheduled for Friday, October 27th, at the Xcel Energy Center -- but its nearly sold out.  That's why they've added another show on Saturday, October 28th.  Tickets go on sale this Friday. 

