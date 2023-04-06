(St. Paul, MN)--Queen and Adam Lambert are announcing another St. Paul show. The rock and roll legends are hitting the road for their Rhapsody Tour this fall. They already had a concert scheduled for Friday, October 27th, at the Xcel Energy Center -- but its nearly sold out. That's why they've added another show on Saturday, October 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Queen and Adam Lambert coming to Minnesota, 2nd show added
