(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz says about one-million-25-thousand Minnesota workers will each receive COVID "hero pay" checks of $487. About one-point-two million Minnesotans applied for the bonuses and state officials initially denied about 214,000 of those claims. The legislature allocated $500 million for the bonus checks, to be evenly divided among those who qualify. The governor says those who chose direct deposit will receive a payment within seven to 10 business days, and those who chose to receive payment via debit card will be mailed their funds within three to four weeks. The governor says, “I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic."
Qualifying workers will receive COVID "hero pay" checks within days
Mark Anthony
