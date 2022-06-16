(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, June 28, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., to discuss upcoming construction on Highway 55/Highway 59 between Elbow Lake and Barrett. The open house will be held at the Grant County Social Services building, located at 15 Central Ave. N., in Elbow Lake.
Officials say there will be no formal presentation. They say to stop in whenever it is convenient.
Construction on Highway 55/Highway 59 between Elbow Lake and Barrett is set to begin July 11, weather permitting. The project will address pavement concerns, shoulder widening, culvert replacements, turn lanes, access improvements, and pedestrian upgrades in the City of Barrett.
Visit the project website to view maps and to sign up for project email updates: mndot.gov/d4/projects/elbowlake-barrett.