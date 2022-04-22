Abdikani Ibrahim

(Courtesy: Kandiyohi County Jail)

(Willmar, MN)  --  Prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with a Willmar man charged with kidnapping.  Twenty-five-year-old Abdikani Ibrahim reportedly stole a vehicle last January that had a seven-year-old boy in it. He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three felony counts of first-degree burglary.

Ibrahim will be sentenced June 21st after completion of a pre-sentence investigation and a chemical dependency evaluation. 

Ibrahim reportedly took the vehicle January 31st and he let the child out a short distance away.  The vehicle became stuck in the snow and Ibrahim took off on foot, but he was arrested quickly.

