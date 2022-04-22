(Willmar, MN) -- Prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with a Willmar man charged with kidnapping. Twenty-five-year-old Abdikani Ibrahim reportedly stole a vehicle last January that had a seven-year-old boy in it. He was charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three felony counts of first-degree burglary.
Ibrahim will be sentenced June 21st after completion of a pre-sentence investigation and a chemical dependency evaluation.
Ibrahim reportedly took the vehicle January 31st and he let the child out a short distance away. The vehicle became stuck in the snow and Ibrahim took off on foot, but he was arrested quickly.