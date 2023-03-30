Democrats proposing education bill with new graduation requirements

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota House Democrats are proposing an education bill that will include additional school funding and new graduation requirements.  The bill would tie school funding increases to the rate of inflation.  Additional funding would also help cover the rising cost of special education and English learner services.  House and Senate bills would also add classes in personal finance and civics to state high school graduation requirements.  The House bill also would require districts to offer courses on ethnic studies and the Holocaust.

