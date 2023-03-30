(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota House Democrats are proposing an education bill that will include additional school funding and new graduation requirements. The bill would tie school funding increases to the rate of inflation. Additional funding would also help cover the rising cost of special education and English learner services. House and Senate bills would also add classes in personal finance and civics to state high school graduation requirements. The House bill also would require districts to offer courses on ethnic studies and the Holocaust.
Proposed education bill includes additional school funding, new grad requirements
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Homicide is reported in central Minnesota, person taken into custody
- Structure fire is reported early Monday morning in Alexandria
- Former sheriff facing renewed scrutiny following crash along I-94 near Alexandria
- Officials say beware of jury duty scams in Minnesota
- New health warning for cannabis smokers in Milwaukee. Doctor Explains
- Minnesota State Patrol investigating deadly Highway 71 crash
- Racine County cops plead not guilty to drunken snowmobiling in northern Wisconsin
- New health warning for cannabis smokers in Des Moines. Doctor Explains
- “Ask a Trooper” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
- Hoffman grain elevator is damaged following explosion and fire