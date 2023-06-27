(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say that there has been lots of significant progress that has taken place at the Interstate 94/Highway 27 interchange. Concrete paving was completed at the westbound ramps (WB roundabout), and crews wrapped up paving at the eastbound ramps (EB roundabout) last Tuesday.
While the concrete cures, crews will be finishing installing sidewalks and will begin shaping the shoulders to get them ready for paving this week. In addition, the electrical contractor is on-site, getting bases and wires ready for the lighting installation.
Officials say the interchange is expected to reopen in early July.