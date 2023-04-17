(Glenwood, MN)--The procession carrying the body of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Owen is making its way from Ramsey County back home to Pope County this morning. Deputy Owen, another deputy, and an officer from the Starbuck Police Department were shot Saturday night while responding to a domestic abuse call at a Cyrus apartment building. Officials say the man involved fired the shots, and was killed when officers returned fire. Deputy Owen died later at a hospital, while the other deputy and the Starbuck officer suffered non-critical injuries. Pope County Sheriff T-R Riley says Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature. Deputy Owen leaves behind a wife and a son.
Procession of Deputy Josh Owen makes its way back home
