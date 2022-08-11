(Moorhead, MN)--Anti-abortion activists are taking their battle to what they call the “front line” in Moorhead. North Dakota’s only abortion clinic, formerly in Fargo, is now open across the Red River in Moorhead. The clinic’s owner, Tammi Kromenacker, has a court hearing August 19th on her lawsuit challenging North Dakota’s “trigger law” banning abortion after the U-S Supreme Court overturned Roe-V-Wade.Kromenacker says Red River Women’s Clinic worked day and night to be ready to see patients and they “mourn leaving North Dakota.”
Meanwhile, Twin-Cities-based Pro Life Action Ministries is holding prayer vigils in Moorhead with an evening rally set for August 19th -- the same day as the court hearing -- saying they will “pursue every opportunity to stop this abomination that is killing children from moving to Moorhead.”