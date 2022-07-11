(Burnsville, MN) -- Prime Day is coming up tomorrow and Wednesday and the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota is reminding consumers to shop smart. Amazon and several retailers like Target, Wal-Mart and Kohl’s are offering great deals. The B-B-B’s Bao Vang says just be careful and watch out for phishing scams, misleading advertisements, and lookalike websites. She says in the B-B-B’s 2021 risk report, Amazon “has now risen to the number one spot, the number one brand most impersonated by scammers.”
Vang says look closely at the fine print and be sure any unsolicited offers are from legitimate businesses.