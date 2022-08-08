(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota’s primary election is tomorrow (TUE). Secretary of State Steve Simon says for candidates running for a partisan office, this is the contest that selects which one of them -- one per political party -- may be on the final ballot in November. Simon says for non-partisan offices, tomorrow’s primary contest typically picks the top two vote-getters to end up on the November ballot.
Here locally, the school board elections in District 206 highlight this primary election season. A list of polling places in Douglas County can be found by clicking on the link titled “List of Polling Places” at the website www.co.douglas.mn.us/elections-voting.
Polling places will open at 7:00 a.m and will close at 8:00 p.m.