President Joe Biden visits Cummins manufacturing plant in Fridley

(File photo)

(Fridley, MN)--President Biden focused on his economic agenda during his Investing In America tour and made a stop in Minnesota.  Biden visited the Cummins manufacturing plant in Fridley yesterday (Monday) to talk about new clean energy jobs and economic growth.  The visit coincided with the company's one-billion dollar plan to upgrade manufacturing facilities in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York to produce zero-carbon fuel engines.  Biden credited the federal infrastructure package and Inflation Reduction Act with "driving the clean energy economy forward."

