(Fridley, MN)--President Biden focused on his economic agenda during his Investing In America tour and made a stop in Minnesota. Biden visited the Cummins manufacturing plant in Fridley yesterday (Monday) to talk about new clean energy jobs and economic growth. The visit coincided with the company's one-billion dollar plan to upgrade manufacturing facilities in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York to produce zero-carbon fuel engines. Biden credited the federal infrastructure package and Inflation Reduction Act with "driving the clean energy economy forward."
President Biden visits Minnesota Monday
