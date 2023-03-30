President Biden is coming to Minneapolis on Monday

(President Joe Biden in file photo)

(Minneapolis, MN)-- President Biden is set to visit the Minneapolis area.  The president will travel to the city Monday as part of his administration's Investing in America tour.  Biden is expected to discuss the passage of bills such as the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act.  The trip follows Vice President Harris's visit to Minnesota in February, where she discussed transportation issues at a transit bus manufacturer in St. Cloud.

