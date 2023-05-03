(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Weather permitting, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting prescribed burns along the following highways in west central Minnesota this week:
- Wednesday, May 3: Highway 108 between Henning and Ottertail
- Thursday, May 4: Highway 9 between Barnesville and Highway 10
- Friday, May 5: Highway 75 north of Moorhead and Highway 10 near Glyndon
Traffic will be directed to slow down in these areas, but all roads will remain open. Motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive, obey traffic control and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts.
Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness. There is no need to report fires that are attended by a burn crew or when “Controlled Burn Ahead” signs are placed beside the road.
MnDOT performs the prescribed burning of grassland vegetation along many roadsides for optimal vegetation health. Healthy roadside vegetation is necessary to prevent weed infestations, control erosion, protect water quality and provide safer clear zones. Healthy roadside vegetation also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because it enhances native plant communities and stimulates growth.
MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slowdown in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.