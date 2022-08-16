(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Fair kicks off tomorrow (Wednesday) and will run through this Saturday, and Monday was very busy as the midway was being set-up and organizers of the fair were "prepping" for the fun.
The Douglas County Fair will feature great bands and tomorrow night it’s the Fabulous Armadillos set to take to the stage at 7 p.m. It’s also Senior Day sponsored by Knute Nelson. On Wednesday, seniors age 65 and over will have reduced price admission of just $7 at the gate only.
KXRA will also be broadcasting Open Line live at the fair tomorrow beginning at 9:05 a.m.
Throughout the fair run, tickets are $8 in advance or $8.50 at the gate with those ten and under getting in for free.