(St. Paul, MN)--Yesterday (Tues) was the last day in Minnesota to pre-register *on-line* to vote in the November election -- but Secretary of State Steve Simon says any eligible Minnesotan can still go to their polling place on Election Day and register there -- "or re-register there, if they've had a name change or if they've moved."
And Simon says those who are *not* registered, and are eligible, can also still vote early (absentee) if they wish by going into an office -- a county or city -- and, if they register as part of voting in-person absentee, they will be considered a same-day registrant."
Simon says those who are already registered and want to vote early *by mail* should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible at mnvotes.gov. He says be sure to mail your completed ballot no later than Tuesday, November 1st so it arrives at your local office by Election Day.