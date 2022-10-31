(Undated)-Officials say that the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for tonight's drawing. (Monday) Lottery officials say this is the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the jackpot has reached $1 billion.
The jackpot shot up after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn for last Saturday night drawing. (October 29) Those numbers were white balls: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and a red Powerball of 23.
Officials remind you that Powerball tickets are $2 per play. They say that tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.