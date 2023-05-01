(Undated)--The Powerball lottery's top prize sits now at an estimated 60-million dollars. A winner tonight would be the first since a ticket sold in Ohio last month hit for more than 250-million. Minnesota players will find out if they are the next big winner when numbers are drawn just before 10 p.m.
Powerball at $60 million for Monday night's drawing
Tags
Mark Anthony
