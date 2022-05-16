(Alexandra, MN)--Officials at Runestone Electric Association say that the power is back on for the majority of REA’s members by Sunday evening. Only a handful of scattered individual outages remain. If you are still without power, please report it to REA by calling 800‐473‐1722.
Officials say that following the destructive May 12 storm, REA had over 7,000 service accounts without power. That’s about 60% of our service territory. The storm caused damage to transmission and distribution lines across a wide swath of Runestone Electric’s service territory – From Morris to Eagle Bend, and everything in between.
Repairs reportedly "involved cutting trees from lines, replacing broken poles, and splicing broken wires." Crews from REA, ALP Utilities, Lake Region Electric Cooperative, Stearns Electric Association, and Highline Construction worked through the weekend to restore power. We could not have restored power in a timely matter without them.
Although most of the power is restored, cleaning up storm damage will continue. We have our work cut out for us! They issue a "huge thank you to our members for being patient with us as we worked to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."