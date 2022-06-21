(Alexandria, MN)--Officials with REA say that approximately 2,800 REA service accounts remain without power following powerful storms across their service territory late last night. (Monday)
They say that crews have worked all night to clear trees from powerlines and to repair damages to the distribution system. REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized.
Those experiencing a power outage that have not called in to report their outage should call REA at 1-800-473-1722. They thank everyone for their patience.