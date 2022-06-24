(Undated) -- A wave of extreme heat could have an impact on your home’s power supply. The warning comes from Mid-Continent Independent System Operators (MISO), who issued a “hot weather alert” on Tuesday, predicting the potential for heat-related outages. The alert runs through today (Friday) and advises power suppliers to have crews on hand to address outages, rather than committing crews to work on existing scheduled maintenance.
The heat to start the week did impact power supplies in parts of Northern Minnesota, where crews in St. Louis County worked Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to restore power to several thousand impacted customers.