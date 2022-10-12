(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state.
Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock.
Officials say a Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures and minimal humidity levels. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning to ensure the fire is completely out.
Officials say "any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.” The Red Flag Warning is in effect today from noon to 7:00 p.m.
For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/BurnRestrictions).