(Morrison County, MN)--Douglas County certainly isn't the only county dealing with severe weather this spring and summer. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the Morrison County State of Emergency Declaration for critical infrastructure within Morrison County.
This includes cities and townships within Morrison County. The incident period included is June 20th through 25th. This begins the steps needed to work on getting funding for relief efforts from these storms.
Official say that 8 to 12 inches of rain fell in that part of the state causing massive flooding in the City of Randall which forced 30 families to have to evacuate the area.
At last check there were still a few barricades in the Randall area around some flooded areas. Officials ask that anyone traveling in the area to use caution.