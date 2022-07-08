(Undated)--Abnormally dry conditions continue to be reported across portions of Minnesota.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor this week shows that 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry. This figure is up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area is reportedly from portions of central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, and the Twin Cities metro area.
West central Minnesota currently has adequate rain with some rainfall possible Saturday night and again on Sunday.
One year ago the entire state of Minnesota was abnormally dry.