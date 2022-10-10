(Glenwood, MN)--After a six-week investigation by the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Lamere, 41 of Starbuck, has reportedly been arrested at his residence, without incident. Utilizing social media, Lamere reached out and spoke with an undercover Pope County Deputy. Lamere’s communication, with who he believed to be a child, described sexual conduct and solicited the child to engage in sexual conduct. Lamere further distributed to the child pornographic material which depicted sexual conduct.
Lamere appeared in Pope County Court to face the felony charges of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child and distributing via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child. Lamere was released on his personal recognizance with conditions. The Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and caregivers to monitor who their children are communicating with online.
The Pope County Sheriff's Office is reminding area residents if they believe a child is being victimized online, they are encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement. The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Minnesota BCA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.