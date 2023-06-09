(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has another fun buddy up for adoption on "Fury Friend Friday."
Hello friends! I’m Rafter!
It’s a long but funny story of how I got my name. If you come in to meet me, the staff can tell you! I’m a sweet girl who has been waiting a few months for her furever home. I’m cuddly, affectionate, playful, and happy! I can be a little shy at times, but as of lately, I’ve really come out of my shell!
Are you looking for a super sweet girl like me?
To adopt Rafter or any of their great pets, go to their website at: https://pchsmn.org or call them at (320)634-4761.