(Cyrus, MN) - A long-serving Deputy with the Pope County Sheriff's Office was killed by gunfire in the line of duty Saturday night in an incident that injured two other officers and left the shooting suspect dead.
According to information released on Sunday by the Pope County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic assault incident Saturday night in Cyrus. Owen, along with an officer with the Starbuck Police Department and a second Pope County deputy, were also shot in an exchange of gunfire. The second deputy and Starbuck officer will survive.
Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley was emotional when addressing a news briefing at the Glenwood Police Department headquarters Sunday afternoon.
Riley indicated that Deputy Owen had served in the Pope County Sheriff's Office for nearly 12 years. Owen is survived by his wife and one son.
The Deputy Superintendent of Investigations with the Minnesota BCA, Scott Mueller also spoke during the media briefing in Glenwood Sunday afternoon. He was able to offer limited details pertaining to the officer-involved shooting in Cyrus on Saturday. The BCA is now leading the ongoing investigation.
According to the Minnesota BCA and the Pope County Sheriff's Office: Officers responded to a domestic assault call in an apartment unit on the 400 block of North Stromen Street in Cyrus at approximately 7:30 Saturday night. Two deputies from the Pope County Sheriff's Office and an officer with the Starbuck Police responded to the call. During the initial investigation, officers entered the home and identified themselves to a male suspect that he was under arrest. The suspect then responded by drawing a firearm and shooting at the officers. An exchange of gunfire ensued. Each of the officers and the suspect were all shot during the incident. One of the Pope County deputies and the Starbuck officer were treated for their injuries. The second deputy, identified later as Josh Owen was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The BCA indicated that the male suspect in the incident was killed at the scene. The name of the suspect has not been identified. The BCA also did not release the names of the second deputy and the Starbuck officer involved in the shooting.
Superintendent Mueller with the Minnesota BCA is angry that the incident that occurred in Cyrus Saturday night is an example of the dangers that officers in the line of duty are facing on a more frequent basis:
Mueller indicated that each of the officers involved was equipped with body worn cameras, and that the footage from those cameras will be released later in the investigation. He is committing to a thorough and transparent investigation. A handgun and numerous cartridge casings were among the items recovered at the scene of the shooting.
Just last month, Deputy Josh Owen received commendation by the City of Glenwood for his role in the rescue of a man pulled from a burning house in Glenwood last November. He and Glacial Ridge Ambulance Service EMS Director Greg Meyers received Distinguished Service awards for rendering medical assistance to the victim of the residential house fire and two officers that went into the burning house to save the victim. Glenwood Police Officer Cody Rupert and Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Brody Merrill each were recognized with Live Saving awards by the Glenwood Police Department on behalf of the City of Glenwood. The awards were presented at the March 14th meeting of the Glenwood City Commission.
A social media post on Saturday from Owen's father noted that Josh was born on April 15th, 1979. That means his death occurred on his 44th birthday.
During the media briefing in Glenwood on Sunday, Sheriff Riley indicated that his office will not be releasing further information on Saturday's shooting, as the investigation is now being handled by the Minnesota BCA.
Tim Douglass from the Pope County Tribune also provided additional information for this story.