(St. Paul, MN)--It’s primary election day in Minnesota. Voters will be choosing party nominees for numerous offices, including Governor and Lieutenant Governor, all eight U-S House seats, State House and State Senate seats, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Auditor, and more.
Here locally, the school board elections will highlight today's primary election. Polls opened at 7 a.m. this morning and close at 8 p.m. tonight. However, towns with less than 500 registered voters are not required to open the polls until 10 a.m.