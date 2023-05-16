(Undated)--This "Police Week" is a time to honor all those who are serving or have served in law enforcement. U.S. Senator Tina Smith says it's also a good reminder that there is more we can be doing to protect those who serve. She says, "I think about law enforcement officers who walk out their door every single day knowing that they don't have any idea what's going to happen during the course of that day."
The week-long remembrance began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a joint resolution of congress into law recognizing the week as a time to pay homage to fallen law enforcement.
Last month, Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was killed in the line of duty after being fatally shot in Cyrus.