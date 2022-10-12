(Little Falls, MN)--The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday evening, their office received a report of a man shooting at the stop sign located at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, south of Little Falls.
According to the report, a male party was witnessed standing in front of his vehicle shooting a black pistol at the stop sign on 160th Avenue and Iris Road. The male party then got into a black four door SUV and started traveling westbound on Iris Road towards Highway 10. According to the witness, there was dust on the back of the window, and it appeared there were three digits written in the dust, possibly “172”.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-40’s approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall wearing black sunglasses. Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in this matter. If you have information regarding this incident, please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.