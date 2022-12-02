Bomb threat reported at school in Mahnomen County

(Mahnomen County, MN)--Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Waubun school.  Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders reported the threat yesterday morning.  School officials were set to evacuate the school when cameras were able to quickly track down the student who wrote the threat on a wall.  Officials say a junior high student with special needs made the threat.  Authorities say the student will likely be suspended.

