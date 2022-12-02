(Mahnomen County, MN)--Police are investigating a bomb threat at a Waubun school. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders reported the threat yesterday morning. School officials were set to evacuate the school when cameras were able to quickly track down the student who wrote the threat on a wall. Officials say a junior high student with special needs made the threat. Authorities say the student will likely be suspended.
Police investigating bomb threat at school in Waubun
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Man charged with neglect for leaving child outside mother's apartment building, Dodge County authorities say
- Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say
- Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
- Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open
- Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
- Authorities identify homicide victim in South Side shooting
- Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
- One person dies in crash in western Minnesota
- Central Minnesota priest no longer part of priesthood
- One person is injured following crash in Otter Tail County