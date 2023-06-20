(Becker County, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a person who was found dead on the road after being run over by a driver in Becker County. Authorities say it hasn't been determined if the victim was dead prior to being struck by the motorist.
According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, a driver called 911 early Sunday morning to report having "possibly hit someone with her vehicle who was laying in the middle of the road" on Hwy. 4 in Lake Park Township, about 10 miles southwest of Detroit Lakes.
First responders arrived at the scene to find the victim, who was pronounced dead. No other details have been released at this time.