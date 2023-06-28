(Becker County, MN)--Police are currently on the hunt for a man wanted in the fatal shooting in Becker County earlier this week. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it has been issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Dwayne Croud, 40, of Ogema, for 2nd-degree murder.
Officials say that Croud has been identified as the suspect in the killing of David Hanks Jr., 35, of Park Rapids. Hanks was reportedly found shot in a vehicle parked in Pine Point in Becker County on Sunday evening.
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information related to this incident are being asked to call them immediately at 218-847-2661.