Pheasant opener set for Saturday in Minnesota

(File photo)

(Undated)--Minnesota's pheasant opener is this Saturday. The DNR's Dan Ruiter is optimistic heading into the season. He says overall the state pheasant index shows "an increase of 18% from last year."  He goes on to say that “the prospects are looking pretty good.” This year's pheasant index is reportedly 18% above the ten-year average as well.

