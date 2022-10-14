(Undated)--Minnesota's pheasant opener is this Saturday. The DNR's Dan Ruiter is optimistic heading into the season. He says overall the state pheasant index shows "an increase of 18% from last year." He goes on to say that “the prospects are looking pretty good.” This year's pheasant index is reportedly 18% above the ten-year average as well.
Pheasant opener set for this weekend in Minnesota
Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony
