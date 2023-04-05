(Alexandria, MN)--Early Wednesday morning, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on McKay Avenue, south of 10th Avenue East in Alexandria. The pedestrian was taken by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital due to serious injuries. The driver, Gary Aakre, 63, of Alexandria was not injured. The road conditions were extremely icy and visibility was low due to freezing rain.
Officials say that Mason Swonger, 19, of Alexandria, was injured in the incident.
The incident does remain under investigation.